DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Mizuho

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet cut DT Midstream from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.17.

DT Midstream Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:DTM opened at $45.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 19.2% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 15.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

