Duality Advisers LP Boosts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $110.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

