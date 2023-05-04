Duality Advisers LP Buys 2,524 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Axonics worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Axonics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,093.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,930 shares of company stock worth $2,070,535. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

AXNX opened at $51.81 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

