Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 41,432 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rambus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Rambus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,153 shares in the company, valued at $16,263,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,153 shares in the company, valued at $16,263,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,873 shares of company stock worth $5,078,943. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $51.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -336.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

