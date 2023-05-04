Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.62 Million in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 73.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

