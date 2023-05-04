Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,109.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 744.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,715,000 after buying an additional 919,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,224,000 after buying an additional 916,731 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DocuSign Price Performance
DOCU stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $92.04.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.