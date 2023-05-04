Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after buying an additional 1,096,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 11.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,454,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,524,000 after purchasing an additional 548,891 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $79,186,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,582,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after buying an additional 78,302 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXC. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

