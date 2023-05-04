Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DNB. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,328,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

