Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.59

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 288721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $577.27 million, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -458.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 8,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

