E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.15

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 61523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $680.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.77 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.99%. E.W. Scripps’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.

