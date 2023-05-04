E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.15

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 61523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.
The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.
