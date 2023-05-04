Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 4,300 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Hess Midstream worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5851 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 117.59%.

HESM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $63,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,786 shares of company stock worth $298,622.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

