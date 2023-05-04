Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,620,000 after purchasing an additional 914,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,659,000 after purchasing an additional 53,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AES by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,363,000 after buying an additional 381,037 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,544,000 after acquiring an additional 191,928 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.86%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.