Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 113,000 Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,991,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at $18,983,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at $6,921,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at $5,118,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at $2,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

