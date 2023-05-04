Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 612,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 902,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,859,000 after acquiring an additional 158,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

