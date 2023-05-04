Eagle Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $106.29 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.