Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,019,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.35 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.02.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

