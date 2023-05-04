Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $777,000 Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,649,000 after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,011,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,708,000 after acquiring an additional 130,686 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,310,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,876,000 after acquiring an additional 448,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.