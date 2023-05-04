Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kemper worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Kemper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Kemper by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kemper by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:KMPR opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KMPR. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kemper Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.