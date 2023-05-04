Eagle Global Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Westlake by 282.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 23.3% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Westlake in the third quarter valued at about $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $112.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.43.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Westlake’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.93.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

