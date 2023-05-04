Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Earthstone Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Earthstone Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,516. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTE. StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

In other news, CEO Robert John Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 40.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,570,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after buying an additional 2,390,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after buying an additional 906,847 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,687,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,242,000 after acquiring an additional 521,024 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.