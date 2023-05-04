Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Reiterated by 92 Resources

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by investment analysts at 92 Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $172.38 on Wednesday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eaton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after buying an additional 132,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

