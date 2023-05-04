eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Increased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.