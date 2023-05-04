Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,501. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 25,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.