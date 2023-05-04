Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of -0.19. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $14.33.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,493,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,386 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $6,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after buying an additional 525,277 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,992,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after buying an additional 293,834 shares during the period.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
Featured Articles
