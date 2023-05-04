Elastos Price Down 2.5% This Week (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $26.03 million and approximately $245,936.64 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00004373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

