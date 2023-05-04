Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.23.

EGO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

EGO stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

