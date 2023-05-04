Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.84

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.84 and last traded at C$15.77, with a volume of 845209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.80, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.12. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of C$334.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.5806335 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

