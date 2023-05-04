Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,656 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Element Solutions worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

