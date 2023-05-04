Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $431.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $434.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.79.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.35.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

