Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $505.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LLY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $4.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $426.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,863. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $434.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 914,703 shares of company stock worth $327,588,004 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 68,001.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,130,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

