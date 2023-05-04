Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

EBS opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $425.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,728.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 380,668 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 210.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 62.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 61,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBS. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

