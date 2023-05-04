Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in NVR by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in NVR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVR Price Performance

In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,443,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,667 shares of company stock worth $35,137,086. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded down $65.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5,828.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,434. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,986.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,505.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,968.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $116.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.