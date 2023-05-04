Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $23.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.22. 193,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,519. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

