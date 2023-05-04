Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

