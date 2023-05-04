Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $5.38 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $495,869,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,956,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,016,898. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $244.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.