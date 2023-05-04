Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 468 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $303,564,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $373.02. 1,706,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,589. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The firm has a market cap of $283.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

