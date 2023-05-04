Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8875 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.
Enbridge Stock Performance
TSE:ENB opened at C$52.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.25.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.11). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.9894562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
