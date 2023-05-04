Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8875 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

Enbridge Stock Performance

TSE:ENB opened at C$52.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.25.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.11). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.9894562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enbridge Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.29.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

