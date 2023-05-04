Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Endava worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 399,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Endava by 2.9% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the third quarter valued at $2,620,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Endava by 34.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 124,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Trading Down 1.1 %

DAVA opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.17. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Endava had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $240.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Endava Profile

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.