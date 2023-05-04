Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. Enovis also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.18-$2.32 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENOV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of ENOV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,524. Enovis has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,181 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Enovis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

