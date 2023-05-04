EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.90.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

NPO traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.08. 164,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.44. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $127.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.58.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 655.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $16,318,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $40,761,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

