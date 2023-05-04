Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Down 6.4% in April

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 253,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of EGLX stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGLX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the period. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

