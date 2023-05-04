Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Down 6.4% in April

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 253,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of EGLX stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EGLX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.
