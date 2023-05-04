Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 261,907 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 256,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57.

About Enthusiast Gaming

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.