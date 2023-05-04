Envista (NYSE:NVST) Issues Earnings Results

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of Envista stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,231,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. Envista has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $45.64.

Insider Activity at Envista

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after buying an additional 270,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Envista by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after buying an additional 1,412,915 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Envista by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,187,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after buying an additional 147,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 38,699 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,050,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,488,000 after purchasing an additional 430,924 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading

