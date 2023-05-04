Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Truist Financial

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 53.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Stock Up 2.4 %

EVA opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Enviva has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $88.04.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enviva will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.