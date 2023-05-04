Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $75.26

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.26 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 78 ($0.97). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.89), with a volume of 915,968 shares trading hands.

Epwin Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.07. The firm has a market cap of £102.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,175.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Epwin Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 3.49%. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Epwin Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,495.25). Corporate insiders own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

