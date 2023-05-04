Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cargojet Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cargojet in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.79. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.15 million.

Cargojet Stock Performance

CJT has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian set a C$123.00 target price on Cargojet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$149.55.

Shares of CJT opened at C$106.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$120.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$100.00 and a 12 month high of C$156.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

