Equity Investment Corp Acquires 27,276 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952,931 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares during the quarter. Shell comprises approximately 1.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $54,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $153,753,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 731,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,919. The company has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

