Equity Investment Corp Purchases 15,862 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Equity Investment Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises about 1.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $57,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.1 %

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,824. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

