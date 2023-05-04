Equity Investment Corp Sells 615 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Equity Investment Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,430 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.