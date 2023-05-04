Equity Investment Corp Sells 69,650 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Equity Investment Corp lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,650 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $42,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL Stock Performance

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $28.68. 1,003,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,389,727. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

